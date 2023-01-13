Auto Expo 2023: EVs Rule The Roost; Hyundai, KIA, MG, Tata Showstoppers

The 16th edition of Auto Expo which kicked off on 11th January 2023 for media, has witnessed a lot of new cars including both commercial and passenger vehicles. It would not be unfair to say that the Auto Expo 2023 was clearly ruled by electric vehicles.

Day 1 Auto Expo 2023:

The first day of Auto Expo kicked off with Maruti Suzuki showing its eVX concept followed by the MG showcasing its all-new MG6 and announcing the prices of the highly anticipated Hector Facelift. Hyundai also launched its first all-electric car Ioniq 5 at a price of Rs 44.95 lakh ex-showroom followed by Kia showcasing its electric concept EV9 along with the fourth generation Kia Carnival. The South Korean automaker also showed the purpose-built Carens as Police patrol cars and ambulances.

In the second half of the first day, Chinese automaker BYD introduced its luxury sedan Seal along with the special edition of its already existing Atto 3. The event then was followed by the announcement of a new Land Cruiser (after over 14 years), and the Lexus RX (which made a debut in India).

Tata stole the show by introducing the first all-wheel drive electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in India, and showcasing a wide spectrum of safer, smarter, and greener transportation solutions. It unveiled 12 cars and concepts that represented India's best-designed, smartest, and greenest range of personal mobility solutions in addition to 14 exclusive vehicles and concepts that represented India's greenest, smartest, and most sophisticated range of logistics and mass mobility solutions.

Day 2 Auto Expo 2023:

The world's first hydrogen fuel cell MPV, the EUNIQ 7, was unveiled by MG Motors India to kick off the second media day. The event saw the unveiling of FRONX and JIMNY, two new SUVs from Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). High-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki's SUV history was featured in the recently released SUV.

After that, MTA EV makes its debut in the electric 3W (L5 Category space) with the Shera R8 and Shera Comfy at the 2023 Auto Expo. Under the brand name, it is India's first automatic dual-speed transmission electric three-wheeler.

Next, during Auto-Expo 2023, Motovolt unveiled the URBN, India's First Indigenous Smart Multi-Purpose E-Scooter. With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.

Following this, the cooperation between Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI) and the Italian company Moto Bologna Passione (MBP), based in Bologna, was announced. The MBP brand, which emphasises motorbikes with displacements of more than 500cc, is an addition to the Benelli | Keeway range in India.

Lastly, the F99 Factory Racing platform was unveiled by Ultraviolette, a pioneer in sustainable mobility and the company behind the F77, to mark its entry into the world of high-speed racing.