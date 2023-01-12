Auto Expo 2023: BYD's Atto 3 Special Edition, Seal Likely To Be Launched In India By 2023 End; Check Prices, Specs Here

Chinese electric carmaker BYD India on Wednesday officially announced its luxury sedan BYD Seal in the country at the Auto Expo 2023 along with the special edition of BYD Atto 3. The company further in the event mentioned that it would be launching it by the end of 2023.

The BYD Seal is the company’s third EV offering in the country after the e6 and the Atto 3 within two years. With this, the BYD claims that its Seal will offer a range of around 700 km on a single charge. Additionally, the company also mentioned it will produce only 1,200 units of the BYD Atto 3 limited edition which too for Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies with the unveiling of the BYD Seal electric luxury sedan, as well as the launch of the BYD ATTO 3, blade battery, and e-platform 3.0," said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president of electric passenger vehicles at BYD India.

"BYD ATTO 3 bookings have been very encouraging, and we are all set to begin the first deliveries in January," he added.

According to the manufacturer, the CTB (cell-to-body) technology, which enables the battery to be integrated into the body, would be used to create the BYD Seal, a fast car. It enhances the vehicle's performance, handling, stability, and safety.

"BYD Seal achieves a breakthrough in the structural strength of the battery system through the cellular structure, which can withstand a 50-ton heavy-duty truck rolling test, thanks to CTB technology. The torsional stiffness of the entire vehicle has been doubled to above 40,500 Nm/degree due to the integration of battery and body, and the safety of the vehicle's interior structure has been increased by 50% for front impact and by 45 percent for side impact,” said the company.

Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 has become a popular SUV which has recorded a total of over 220,000 units. The company offers a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, with an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometers (whichever comes earlier) warranty for the battery.

The company is even planning to double the dealer network by the end of 2023.