Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched In India At THIS Whopping Price; Check What's Under The Hood

The German Automaker has announced its Audi Q5 Special Edition at a price of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom) with some minor cosmetic enhancements and better accessories on offer. As the name suggests the car will be available in limited numbers and will sit above Audi Q5 Technology.

The SUV will be available in two colours, District Green and Ibis White, as well as a tone of black to give it a more striking appearance. According to the images, the car will have new 5-spoke V-style graphite grey diamond cut alloy wheels and glossy black ORVMs.

"We are pleased to offer our customers a special edition of the popular Audi Q5. The Audi Q5 special edition will only be produced in a small number of units and comes in two new colours in addition to receiving numerous styling upgrades. The Audi Q5 will continue to stand out in the segment thanks to Quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, according to Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Talking about other changes, the car has not witnessed any change in terms of the interior or the engine. It will witness the same features as the technology trim of the automaker. Under the hood, A 2.0L 45 TFSI engine is housed in the SUV and is capable of producing 249 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The engine accelerates the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 237 km/h.

Inside, the car will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit along with a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory, three-zone climate control, parking aid, and six driving modes.