New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Audi may consider assembling its electric cars in India in future if it makes a business case, a top company executive informed on the sidelines of the launch of facelift Q5 on Tuesday. The German carmaker introduced five electric cars in India in 2021 in quick intervals, which range between Rs 1 crore and 2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Without deliberating the numbers, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillion said the initial response has been good. "We expect electric cars to contribute 15% of our overall sales here by 2025. The company is evaluating possibilities of assembling electric cars in India if it makes a business case," Dhillion said.

Audi introduced its electric brand e-Tron in India with the 50 and 55 series of mid-size SUVs. Later in September, the German brand rolled out its flagship GT and RS GT. Earlier, Audi's German compatriot Mercedes-Benz had shown interest in India-assembly of electric cars if the market prospers. Dhillion reiterated the need to reduce the import duties on luxury cars, especially electric cars to spur electrification drive.

"Assembling of electric cars will require setting up a different production line at the facility, which will again seek huge investment. Volume is key," said Dhillion on the timeline of the local assembly. Audi India is planning to set up 100 public charging infrastructure across its dealership and service network. Dhillion confirmed the company is on track.

Q5 facelift update:

Audi India launched nine products in 2021 including five electric cars. The Q5 facelift, the latest Audi to be launched, marks the return of the local assembly of the Q series of SUVs in India. The 2021 Audi Q5 is priced between Rs 58.93 lakh and 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q Series of SUVs has contributed to 45% of overall sales for Audi in India. The brand expects volumes with a return of Q5.

The facelifted Q5 is supplied with a new 2.0-litre, petrol engine with a mild-hybrid, which churns out 249 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission and power is sent out to all the wheels, thanks to the standard Quattro system.

Audi pulled the plug on diesel during the BS6 transition and shifted to the petrol+electrification strategy. Audi Q5 is set to draw volumes for the brand while competing with the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo X60.

Design is revised with a new octagonal front grille, redesigned headlights 19-inch alloys. The Q5 is a connected SUV and now offers a bigger 10-inch floating infotainment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan