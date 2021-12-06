Mumbai | Anirban Mitra: Audi India on Monday introduced the entry-level trim of A4 sedan. The Premium trim is priced at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned under Premium Plus and Technology. Audi A4 facelift was introduced in early-2021 and competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz CLA, Volvo XC60 and BMW 3 Series.

In the absence of Audi A3, The pricing of Premium trim armours the German brand to compete Mercedes-Benz A-Limousine and BMW 2 Series.

Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine producing 140 kW (190 hp) and 320 Nm of torque and a sprint to 100 kmph is claimed in 7.3 seconds.

Feature list comprises 10-inch MMI Central touchscreen, infotainment system features Audi Sound System, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phonebox light with wireless charging. Creature comforts include single-zone auto air conditioning, 6 Airbags and monotone ambient lighting, leather/leatherette upholstery and 4-way lumbar support for the front seats. The ORVMs are electrically adjustable, auto folding and heated, anti-glare functionality.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant – the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.”

Audi India earlier this month announced extension of local assembly of Q series of SUVs with the return of Q7. Prior to the India-debut of the sporty, luxurious and performance-oriented Q8, the Q7 was the Audi flagship rubbing shoulders against BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Audi India launched a slew of new and facelift products in 2021, including 5 electric cars. Audi Q5 was the latest launch from the Germans, which aims at Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma