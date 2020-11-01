Delhi government has resumed its online booking services for high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles.

Delhi government has resumed its online booking services for high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles. Vehicle owners are required to upgrade their vehicle number plates to high-security registration plates (HSRPs) in order to avoid fines. Delhi government has launched single window url i.e. SIAM for booking of HSRP and colour-coded stickers. After booking HSRPs, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The Delhi government has also facilitated home delivery of number plates Vehicle owners will have to pay a nominal amount of Rs 100 to 200 in lieu of home delivery.

How to apply for a high-security registration plate:

Visit the official site: https://bookmyhsrp.com/Index.aspx

Click at either “Private Vehicle (Non-Transport) – White Plate” or “Commercial Vehicle (Transport) – Yellow Plate” tab

Select the options of Petrol, Diesel, Electric, CNG and CNG + Petrol

Select your vehicle type as two or three wheelers or four wheelers or commercial vehicles

Select Vehicle Make for your vehicle such as Scooter, Motorcycle, Auto Rikshaw, 4 wheeler or other with the name of the company who manufactures that vehicle

Select the name of the states

Select their nearest location or dealer from where you want to affix your HSRP

Fill in details such as Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, Engine Number, Owner Name, Address, Mobile Number, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, Fuel type

Carefully choose the An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number. Select date and time slot Make payment through online mode. People can enter GST number if GST is registered.



What are HSRPs?

HSRPs are hologram paltes made with a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. It has the engine and chassis number of the vehicle. This number is written through a pressure machine with paint and sticker, which cannot be tampered with.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with ‘light blue’ colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and ‘orange’ ones for diesel driven vehicles.

