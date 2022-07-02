Attention Delhiites! Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Rides Will Soon Get Costly | Details Inside

In another move that will affect the pockets of the salaried class, taxi and auto-rickshaw are expected to go up in Delhi. For three-wheeler, the charges will rise by Rs 1.50 for every kilometre while it will be Rs 15 for taxis.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI said the proposal to hike the fares has been approved in principle and will likely come up for cabinet approval in the next meeting. The fares are being hiked due to a spike in CNG rates.

Over the last six months, CNG prices have increased in India to Rs 75.61 per kg from Rs 52.04 due to the unstable crude oil rates.

It must be noted that Delhi Transport Minister has Kailash Gahlot has confirmed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is planning to increase the fares in the city-state. "Based on the recommendations, we will be hiking the fares after Cabinet approval," Gahlot told PTI.

In April, the Delhi government had formed a 13-member fare revision committee, which recommended a hike by Re 1 per kilometre for three-wheelers and 60 per cent rise in fares of taxis.

Meter down charges will also be revised to Rs 30 from Rs 25. With this, every kilometre will be charged at Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.50 for three-wheelers. For taxis, it will be Rs 40 instead of Rs 25.

For non-AC taxis, the fare for every kilometre will be Rs 17 per kilometre instead of Rs 14 while for AC taxis, the fare will be revised to Rs 20 from Rs 16 per kilometre, according to PTI.

App-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber have already increased their fares. However, there has been no revision in the prices of auto-rickshaws and taxis, whose fares are regulated by the government.