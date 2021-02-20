The country has also witnessed a considerable rise in the options of electric vehicle as compared to earlier. Here's a list of EV cars and two-wheelers you can buy in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Fuel prices have on a rise for the past 12 days across the country. The fluctuation in fuel prices has also witnessed petrol rates crossing the three-digit mark for the first time ever in some parts of the country. The petrol rate in Delhi has also crossed the Rs 90-mark, while diesel is soaring above Rs 80. The petrol rate in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar crossed the Rs 100-mark on February 17, while in Madhya Pradesh's Annupur, it soared above Rs 100 on Thursday.

Now, as the fuel prices are reaching a new high every day and the government is not reducing the tax levied on crude oil, it is high time for Indians to switch to the electric mode and consider buying electric cars and bikes. The country has also witnessed a considerable rise in the options of electric vehicle as compared to earlier. Here's a list of EV cars and two-wheelers you can buy in India.

Tata Nexon EV

TATA surprised the Indian market by launching Tata Nexon EV, which is the electric version of Nexon. The car has become the highest-selling electric car in the country with over 1,000 cars already delivered to customers in just over 6 months. The prices for the Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs 13.99 Lakh for the XM variant and goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the XZ+ Lux variant (all-prices, introductory, ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

Morris Garages (MG) banking on the success of Hector launched ZS electric SUV in the country last year. The new facelift variant of the ZS electric has been launched with a 49.5kWh battery pack, which can deliver 419 km of driving range. The ZS can be fully charged in 18 hours when plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket. The car ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh in different variants. MG claims a 0-100 km/h of just 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Kona Electric

After launching the Kona Electric at the price of Rs 25.30 lakh, Hyundai reduced the price to Rs 23.71 lakh after reduction in GST for electric vehicles. Kona Electric is equipped with a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a peak power of 134 bhp and 395 Nm of torque. It has a claimed driving range of 452 km on a single charge. The car gets 2 free chargers including which also includes a wall mount AC charger.

Two-Wheelers

Ampere V 48

The Ampere Electric V48 has an advanced Li-Ion battery of 48 V/24 Ah that powers the 250 W BLDC electric motor. The battery comes with a 1-year warranty. Also, 1-year warranty is provided for the controller, charger, DC to DC converter motor. The Ampere Electric V48 can run at a speed of 25 km per hour. Talking about the range, the Ampere Electric V48 can travel from 45 to 50 km in single charging. Its battery takes about 8 to 10 hours to be fully charged and you can buy it for 34,899 thousand rupees.

Okinawa Ridge

This scooter offers a range of 80 km on a single charge and takes about 6 to 8 hours to get fully charged. It also comes with the option of fast charge. The scooter has tubeless tires, digital speedometer, double rear suspension, front telescopic suspension and drum brakes. The maximum power of the scooter is 800 watts. The company is also giving one year warranty on its battery and one and a half year on the motor and you can buy it at a price of Rs 53,390.

Hero Optima

Country's most popular two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero's electric scooter Optima is also included in the list best electric two-wheelers. This scooter takes about 8 to 10 hours to be fully charged and can run up to 50 km. It has a BLDC electric motor of 250W capacity. It has been priced at Rs 44,545. The company is giving 1 year warranty on its battery to the customers.

