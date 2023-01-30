After X4, BMW Delists X6 SUV From Website, Official Confirmation Awaited

The popular German luxury car manufacturer BMW has delisted its X6 a 5-seater SUV which was available in a price range of Rs. 1.04 Cr from the official website of India. However, the company has not made any official statements about discontinuing the car. Notably, the company earlier delisted the BMW X4 Coupe from its official website.

The BMW X6 which made a debut in June 2020 has got the 50 Jahre M Edition as its current latest model back in October 2022 with the petrol engine. The special edition of the car was priced at Rs 1.11 Crore, ex-showroom which is Rs 6.5 lakh more expensive than the standard trim of the car.

Speaking of the BMW X4, the SUV which got the updated version last year also got delisted from the official website. Additionally, the 50 Jahre M Edition of the SUV has also unveiled last year at Rs 74.90 lakh. The BMW X4 sits in between BMW X3 and BMW X5. However, no official statement was made by the German car maker.

It was unveiled in March of the previous year. The BMW X4 comes in two trim levels, the xDrive30i, and xDrive30d, each powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 3.0-liter diesel engine. While the latter boasts 282 BHP and 650 Nm of torque, the former is said to produce 248 BHP and 350 Nm.

Meanwhile, the company has unveiled the third generation BMW X1 that would get locally manufactured at the plant situated in Chennai. The SUV is available in five different colours including Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, and M Portimao Blue (exclusive to M Sport).

The SUV gets a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which can belt out the maximum power of 145 bhp and a peak torque of 360 Nm. The company claims that the car can attain a speed of 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds.