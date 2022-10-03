7 Essential Winter Car Care Tips: How To Keep Your Car Safe and Running Smoothly In Cold Weather

In India, the colder the weather gets, the more important it becomes to keep your car’s engine and other mechanical parts running optimally. However, with low temperatures come additional threats that need to be accounted for as well. That is why it’s especially important to care for your vehicle in the winter months.

Fortunately, there are a number of simple maintenance tasks you can perform throughout the year to help keep your car running efficiently and safely throughout the coldest months of the year. Keep reading to learn more about what you need to know about winter car care and maintenance, as well as some practical tips that can help make sure you don’t fail at keeping your car operational this winter season.

1. Avoid Overloading Your Battery

While it may seem like you can get by with not checking your car’s battery levels in the winter, you will likely be glad you did if you ever end up needing to jump-start a dead car battery. The cold can put a great deal of strain on a car battery, particularly if you are doing things like using your car’s lights or heater while it is critically low on charge. This can quickly over-treat your car battery and end up significantly lowering its charge.

2. Check Tire Pressure Frequently

Keeping an eye out for signs that your tire pressure is low is a great way to ensure that your tires are operating at optimal levels through the winter months. If you notice one or more of your tires is significantly under-inflated, you should be able to quickly and easily fix the problem by simply adding air to the tires.

3. Keep Engine Cooler

When you have to deal with the cold, you have to make sure that your engine is kept as cool as possible. This is important for a few reasons. First, it will help prevent your engine from seizing up during the winter months. Second, it will also help to prevent your engine from overheating.

4. Use Defogger Or Fan To Prevent Fogging Up Windows

It’s easy to take defoggers for granted. However, this is a very important task that you should make sure you are checking on regularly. If your windshield is fogging up, it will cause your car’s engine to work harder to warm the air in your car’s cabin. This will increase your car’s chances of over-heating, particularly if you are driving in areas with abnormally low outside temperatures (specially in mountains).

If your windshield is fogging up, you need to make sure to take steps to get rid of it as soon as possible. Luckily, there are a number of different things that you can do to prevent your windshield from fogging up, even in the winter months. First, make sure there is proper ventilation in your car. This is especially important during the winter months when the inside of your car is likely to be warmer than the outside air. Another thing that you can do is to keep your car’s windows and windshield at the proper temperature.

5. Use Traction Enhancing Tires In Ice And Snowy Conditions

It’s easy to get carried away with increasing your car’s traction levels in the summer months when you want to drive your car hard. However, you need to remember that winter is also a time when you may want to do the same thing. While summer tends to be more of a rush for most people, winter can also bring about a rush of activity as well.

This can be particularly true for those who live in colder regions, who may have to travel to work or school in inclement weather. One of the best ways to protect your car’s engine and transmission from the icy, snowy conditions that you may encounter in winter is to use traction enhancing winter tires.

6. Don’t Forget The Brakes And Turn Signals Too

If you’ve been keeping up with your winter car care, then you’ve likely noticed that your brake lights are working properly. This is a great sign that your brakes are in good working order. However, it’s important to note that your turn signals are an essential part of helping to keep your car safe in the winter as well. If one of your car’s turn signals ever begins to malfunction, then you need to get that signal fixed right away. This can help to ensure that you aren’t driving on two non-functional signals, which can be dangerous in the foggy weather specially on Indian roads. Make sure to also make sure that your brakes are fully operational as well.