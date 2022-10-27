6 Tips To Maintain Your Two-wheeler In Excellent Condition

If you are a two-wheeler owner, then you should know how important it is to maintain your bike in excellent condition. The life of a motorcycle can be very short if you don't take care of it properly. Here are some tips that will help keep your vehicle in good shape:

Change Engine Oil Regularly:

Engine oil is the lifeblood of your engine. It lubricates and cools the engine, as well as helps keep carbon buildup to a minimum. Oil needs to be changed every 4500-5000 km or so, depending on how old your vehicle is. If you're not sure how much oil should be on your bike, just check with the service centre or mechanic.

Use Right Engine Oil:

You should use the right engine oil according to the bike's specifications. Engine oils are formulated based on their viscosity, so it is essential that you use the right one for your bike and climate conditions.

The right viscosity of oil depends on several factors like engine displacement (smaller engines require thinner oils), operating temperature, and the type of vehicle being used. If you have any doubt about what kind of lubrication system matches with your bike as well as other conditions such as cold weather or high altitude riding then consult a mechanic.

Get Bike Serviced On-Time:

Your bike is a precious investment and it should be taken care of properly. You should not want to go through the hassle of buying a new one just because it got damaged or lost its value due to poor maintenance.

Get your bike serviced on time, at least once a year (and more often if you can). You should check with your mechanic regarding the recommended schedule for servicing your two-wheeler, as well as whether there are any other things that need attention before they do it (like brake oil, clutch wire, race wire, etc).

Clean Your Bike Regularly:

Cleaning your bike regularly is one of the best ways to maintain it in excellent condition. You should clean the bike after a certain time, using a soft cloth and water. Don't use harsh chemicals or petrol or kerosene to clean the bike, as these may damage its finish and affect its performance over time.

Inspect Tyre Pressure And Condition Regularly:

To ensure better health and to get better mileage, you should inspect the tyre pressure regularly. If you are more into highway rides, you can opt for nitrogen inflation in your tyres as they are more reliable for the highway run.

Brake Pads:

The most common reason for brake pad wear is a lack of fluid. Brake pads require regular maintenance, especially if you ride your bike often or travel long distances on rough terrain.

The first step in checking your brake pads is to make sure they are not worn out already. If you have just purchased new brakes, then check them carefully and see if there are any signs of wear on them. If they do need replacing, it is advised to replace both at once rather than piecemeal as this will save money in the long run and improve the overall performance of your bike too.

There are a lot of things you need to take care of on your bike. Even if you're an experienced rider, it's always good to check with someone who knows what they are doing before doing any major repairs or maintenance on the bike.