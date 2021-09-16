New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ola, on Thursday announced that his company has sold Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters worth more than Rs 600 crores in just one day. The electric scooters, which were launched in India on August 15, went to sale on September 15.



"India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, the purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out," Bhavish said in a Tweet.



"At 600Cr, Ola sold more than the entire 2W industry put together yesterday," he said in another Tweet.



Earlier, the company said that September 16 is the last date for the consumer to get their hands on Ola S1 and S1 pro electric scooters. People who have already booked their e-two wheeler can purchase it until midnight. The EMI structure for the Ola S1 starts at Rs 2,999 while Ola S1 Pro's EMI starts at Rs 3,199. The company has promised its consumers to provide the exact date of delivery on dispatch of the electric two-wheelers from the Ola Futurefactory.



The mobility giant Ola introduced its electric scooter on August 15, 2021, in India, the electric vehicle comes with a driving range of up to 181 km for the S1 Pro a top speed of up to 115kmph.



Price of Ola S1 and Ola S1 pro in the Specific States:



Delhi



Ola S1 - Rs 85,099



Ola S1 pro - Rs 110,149



Gujarat



Ola S1 - Rs 79,999



Ola S1 pro - Rs 1,09,999



Maharashtra



Ola S1 - Rs 94,999



Ola s1 pro - Rs 124,999



Rajasthan



Ola S1 - Rs 89,968



Olas S1 Pro - Rs 119,138

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen