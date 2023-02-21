2023 Yamaha FZ-X 150 Review: A Better Package

THE STAGE two of BS6 emission norms is set to kick in by March-end, and Yamaha Motor India has proactively overhauled its line-up of motorcycles and scooter to meet compliance. Recently, we had an opportunity to ride the updated FZ-X in and around the pink city.

Yamaha FZ-X has become dearer by up to Rs 3,000 and now starts at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The freshly-introduced matte blue colour with golden alloy rims commands a premium of Rs 1,000. The neo-retro design remains intact, albeit the new LED winkers and metal engine bash plate may go unnoticed.

The reverse LCD digital instrumentation continues with the FZ-X, however, onboard diagnosis (OBD), which reflects real time health of the motorcycle, has been provided. The tank is squat and stubby, the wide seat retains those stitches on them and the huge grab rail isn’t the best view to look at the Yamaha FZ-X.

The changes under the flesh are subtle and may skip your know-how list when you land at a Yamaha dealership. Firstly, the engine is now E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) compliant. This, however, hasn’t apparently impacted the performance or the output numbers of the engine. The 149-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine continues to generate 12.4PS and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The behavior of the engine is largely identical. FZ-X demonstrates strong midrange torque, which is needed in cities for quick overtakes. The grunt of the engine starts to flatten out beyond 7,000 rpm and vibrations on foot pegs, tank and handlebars start to annoy the rider. The sweet cruising speed lies around 80 kmph-mark while a top speed of 110 kmph can be achieved on an open straight. The clutch is light and gear shifts are slick.

Another major update, which may slip under the radar, is the addition of a traction control system (TCS). The sensor-based TCS judges a differential of torque on the wheels, when Yamaha FZ-X is ridden on bad, rough, broken, slushy or slippery surfaces. The TCS minimizes the chance of slippage. While TCS is a welcome upgrade, a dual-channel ABS should have been considered.

In terms of budget, Yamaha FZ-X tries to plug the gap between FZ-S and MT-15. The changes introduced in FZ-X are not radical.