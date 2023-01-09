2023 MG Hector Facelift: 5 New Add-Ons Which Makes The SUV Way More Smarter

The much-anticipated ADAS Level 2 update, along with design tweaks and other additions, have been announced by the British automaker MG for its Hector 2023 SUV Facelift. The SUV has been performing well in the Indian market with its technologically advanced features. With this announcement, the company has also revealed that the SUV's launch will occur during the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

The company has showcased the car and here are the 5 Major updates that the car enthusiast will see:

1. Overall Design:

The brand-new MG Hector Facelift for 2023 features a redesigned front and rear with a diamond mesh grille inspired by the Argyle, and fog lamps positioned differently. The company has also updated the rear, adding a new, restyled bumper and new tail lamps with an aggressive appearance.

2. 14-Inch Infotainment System:

MG has once again produced the largest infotainment system in the segment. The MG Hector 2023 features a new 14-inch infotainment system, a redesigned dashboard with sleeker AC bends, and a proper TFT instrument cluster.

3. ADAS Level 2:

The MG Hector 2023 Facelift will now be much smarter with the level 2 ADAS with a traffic jam assist. The SUV will now have much similar features to its younger sibling Astor.

4. 360 Degree Camera With 3-D Mode:

Another security feature for Indian roads will assist drivers in making their way through congested areas. The SUV has a 360-degree camera with a 3-D display, making city driving much easier for the driver.

5. Seven Different Colours:

The car will now be offered in seven different colours and with dual-tone interior colours. The shades include- Dune Brown, Candy White, Starry Black, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Havana Grey, and Dual Tone- White/Black.