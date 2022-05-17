New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Success breeds success is the simple yet apt way to introduce the Nexon EV Max to the world. Less than 30 months ago, Tata Motors jumped into the unrivalled, less explored market of electrics with the Nexon EV and there was no looking back. Nexon EV's acceptance soared the sales volumes and has perhaps prompted Tata Motors to experiment with the Max. The latter begs a premium of roughly Rs 3 lakh over the regular Nexon EV, and in return promises 40 per cent greater range, more performance and safety and a lengthier list of creature comforts.

Max, to begin with, looks all the same as the Nexon EV. Three dual-tone colour choices, intensi-teal is limited to Max and the 16-inch alloys appear a shade different from the regular. We definitely expected more spice in the silhouette, at least a MAX badge for visual differentiation.

What you would be interested in is the extended range of 437 km (certified) of the Max, which in all possibilities will deliver up to 350 kilometres in real life. With three drive modes to choose from and as many levels of regeneration, you got to get the combination right on the driver's seat to extract the most out of the bigger, liquid-cooled 40.5 kWh battery pack.

The bigger the battery, the heavier it gets, and Max precisely weighs 100 kilos (battery: 70 kg, equipment: 30 kg) greater than the regular. To counter this additional weight, the permanent synchronous motor plonked to the front axle is also retuned to deliver 13 PS and 5 Nm more, viz 142 PS and 250 Nm. Spec sheet reads the Max is a whole second quicker in the race to 100 kmph from standstill over the Nexon EV. Looking beyond numbers, there is a sense of additional weight on the steering wheel which may seem discomfort in the beginning.

Also, the additional battery pack has robbed some millimetres from the ground clearance, which otherwise is still healthy at 195 mm in terms of industry standards. There isn't much new in the way Nexon EV Max drives. Behind the steering wheel, Max feels zippy, quick off the block and slows down while coasting if regen is turned on -- just like any other EV. The brakes are assuring, and the anchoring power has only grown better, thanks to all-disc brakes. Lastly, Max retains the no non-sense, solid yet somewhat plaint ride quality that comes with the Nexon badge.

Call it Max also because it has to offer more whether you are a driver or a passenger. The electronic stability program is standard now, which unlocks safety features like hill descent control and hill hold assistance. Albeit Nexon EV's 5-star crash test rating, I was expecting more than two airbags.

And if you're not in the driver's seat, there are a few functional feature additions that will surely make life easier. For instance, the front seat ventilation and dedicated AC vents for rear passengers are a boon. Moreover, Tata Motors has bestowed the cabin with wireless charging, connected car technology, and an air purifier. And if the driver's seat is your go-to place inside the cabin, the inclusion of cruise control and auto-dimming inside mirrors will be more than handy during long drives. While feature revisions were proactive, I somehow feel a 360-degree camera, a bigger touchscreen and a sunroof could have been part of the 'Max' deal.

To sum up, Tata Motors is asking between Rs 17.74 lakh and 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which in terms of pricing is still in no man's land. However, the Nexon EV Max is unlikely to attract government subsidies, and will thereby make it a rather expensive proposition. If your priority is a 350-km range, additional features and safety and most importantly the budget is stretchable by Rs 4 lakh, Max should be your pick, otherwise, Tata Nexon EV is still there in the queue seeking your undivided attention.

Charging time:



7.2 kW AC: 6.5 hours

3.3 kW AC: Up to 15 hours

50 kW DC fast charger: 0-80 per cent in 56 minutes

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta