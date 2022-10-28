2022 Suzuki S-Cross: A New Crossover With Powerful Hybrid Engine | Details

Suzuki S-Cross which was recently discontinued due to less demand and the introduction of Grand Vitara in the industry, is launched with a strong hybrid engine internationally. The company has introduced the crossover with two engines- mild hybrid and full hybrid version with auto gear shift.

The SUV now has a powerful hybrid engine of 1.5 litres in partnership with a 140V lithium-ion battery and inverter, a 12V lithium-ion battery, a normal 12V lead-acid battery, and a motor generator unit with four modes. It has a peak power of 114bhp and a max torque of 135 Nm.

Along with the strong hybrid powertrain, the car manufacturer has concentrated on inside and exterior design. The car gets 17-inch aggressive alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, an integrated on-board navigation system with a 9-inch screen, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. In addition, the business has provided an LED headlight, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start, dual zone auto air conditioning, 7-inch display screen, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and seven airbags.

Maruti discontinued the S-Cross in India earlier this year. The S-Cross, which was released in 2015 but sold just roughly 165,000 units since then, was taken off the official website.

Notably, Maruti made a comeback with its Grand Vitara which is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It has seen record bookings and currently has a minimum waiting period of 24-28 weeks. The car rivals the other best selling compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. With the Grand Vitara, Maruti has taken a step towards a feature loaded SUV segment.

Toyota has also introduced its all new sub-compact SUV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the same platform as the Grand Vitara. The car is also getting a tremendous response from Indian automobile market.