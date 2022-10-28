2022 Suzuki S-Cross: A New Crossover With Powerful Hybrid Engine | Details

Suzuki launches S-Cross with a powerful hybrid engine, better looks and features internationally.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 11:59 AM IST
Minute Read
2022 Suzuki S-Cross: A New Crossover With Powerful Hybrid Engine | Details

Suzuki S-Cross which was recently discontinued due to less demand and the introduction of Grand Vitara in the industry, is launched with a strong hybrid engine internationally. The company has introduced the crossover with two engines- mild hybrid and full hybrid version with auto gear shift.

The SUV now has a powerful hybrid engine of 1.5 litres in partnership with a 140V lithium-ion battery and inverter, a 12V lithium-ion battery, a normal 12V lead-acid battery, and a motor generator unit with four modes. It has a peak power of 114bhp and a max torque of 135 Nm.

Along with the strong hybrid powertrain, the car manufacturer has concentrated on inside and exterior design. The car gets 17-inch aggressive alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, an integrated on-board navigation system with a 9-inch screen, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. In addition, the business has provided an LED headlight, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start, dual zone auto air conditioning, 7-inch display screen, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and seven airbags.

Also Read
6 Tips To Maintain Your Two-wheeler In Excellent Condition
6 Tips To Maintain Your Two-wheeler In Excellent Condition

Maruti discontinued the S-Cross in India earlier this year. The S-Cross, which was released in 2015 but sold just roughly 165,000 units since then, was taken off the official website.

Notably, Maruti made a comeback with its Grand Vitara which is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It has seen record bookings and currently has a minimum waiting period of 24-28 weeks. The car rivals the other best selling compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. With the Grand Vitara, Maruti has taken a step towards a feature loaded SUV segment.

Also Read
Honda Accord Hybrid To Get Modern And Sleeker Look, Launch Likely To Be..
Honda Accord Hybrid To Get Modern And Sleeker Look, Launch Likely To Be..

Toyota has also introduced its all new sub-compact SUV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the same platform as the Grand Vitara. The car is also getting a tremendous response from Indian automobile market.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.