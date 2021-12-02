Mladá Boleslav (Czech Republic) | Anirban Mitra: Four years after its launch, Skoda Auto has updated Karoq SUV in terms of design, engine choices and interior layout.

Globally, Karoq is the most-sold Skoda model after Octavia in 2020 and in the first six months of 2021.

As with other models by the Czech brand, Karoq now sports a wider, hexagonal Skoda grille. The headlights are slimmer, as are the taillights, and feature a four-light cluster design, now also available with full-LED Matrix technology.

A longer rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank undertray and new alloy wheels with a diameter of 17, 18 or 19 inches help to reduce the car’s drag by more than 9% to a coefficient (cd) of 0.30.

The new, optional Eco pack includes seat covers made of vegan and recycled materials, while the enhanced LED ambient lighting and new decorative strips on the instrument panel and door trims create new visual highlights. As an option, the front passenger seat can now also be adjusted electrically.

The revised Skoda Karoq comes with a choice of five EVO-generation engines from Volkswagen Group, which deliver output from 81 kW (110 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS).

With an injection pressure of up to 350 bar, the three TSI petrol engines are particularly efficient. The nitrogen oxides (Nox) emitted by the two diesels are significantly below the standards stipulated thanks to the ‘twin dosing’ exhaust gas treatment.

Skoda offers the 2.0 TSI engine with an output of 140 kW (190 PS) exclusively in the Karoq Sportline in combination with 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive. For the more powerful diesel, 4×4 and 7-speed DSG are available as options.

“With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features," said Thomas Schäfer, Skoda Auto CEO.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma