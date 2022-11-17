2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India, Check Price, Specifications, And Features

The American automobile brand-owned Jeep has finally launched its much-awaited flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in India with a starting price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will be assembling the car in India making it the company's first assembling point outside North America.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Specifications:

Unlike abroad, the Grand Cherokee will be a 5-seater flagship SUV in India with revamped interior and stunning exterior. The SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a 10.1-inch screen embedded in the dashboard dedicated to the front passenger. Talking about some prominent features, the car has a 10-inch head-up display, a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, rear seat entertainment screens, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Under the hood, the car has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as a standard. The car can produce a peak power output of 272hp and 400 Nm of peak torque in collaboration with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also features a four-wheel drive system and offers 4 driving modes to the driver including Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow. Also, the car features ADAS which will make the driving more convinient and fun for the driver.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Price And Availability:

Talking about the price point, we feel that the car is a bit high priced at Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom) all over India. Moreover, the other cars which can be called as a rival to a car are available at slightly less prices. For instance, Jaguar F-Pace will cost a user Rs 77.41 lakh. Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and BMW X5 are among the few rivals that a potential buyer can consider. Notably, some of them like the Audi Q7 even offer 7-seater options which makes it a better choice compared to Jeep’s new flagship SUV.