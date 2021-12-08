Mumbai | Anirban Mitra: Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Monday launched the facelift Tiguan in India, which is the company's flagship and global best seller. The latest Tiguan comes at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



With the launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen India has introduced four SUVWs in 2021. Tiguan will be locally assembled at the Aurangabad facility and is based on the MQB platform.



Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Built on the MQB platform, it is one of the most competitive offerings in the premium SUV segment. In its latest avatar, the modern and progressive design language of the Tiguan makes it a true stunner."

He added, "We are confident that our SUVW, the new Tiguan will further increase and excite the unique customer base of our flagship SUVW in India.”



Tiguan is adorned with a muscular designed bumper with piano black finish inserts and a broad radiator grille that envelopes the new Volkswagen logo right in the centre.



Tiguan's new LED matrix headlights features the intelligent and adaptive IQ.Light. The IQ.Light matrix system is made of 24 individual LEDs that guide the driver through the night with enhanced convenience.



It has a dynamic and advanced front lighting system (AFS) with range control, cornering light, poor weather light that provides specially configured light beams for country roads, highways and off road driving as well. The AFS adapts the lighting in front of the vehicle to various driving situations by changing the geometry of the headlight beam.



Complementing this are the dark LED combination tail lamps at the rear, with the new light signatures. The tail-light cluster includes a switch function for the LEDs when braking, the “click-clack” effect. The conspicuous switching between the tail-lights and brake lights warns tailing traffic more effectively.



The new Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology that produces a peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The new Tiguan offers a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified).



For the ease of customers, Tiguan is equipped with multi-function display and digital cockpit, driver assist technologies, advanced reverse camera giving four different views.



The new Tiguan is fitted with illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel and a three zone air-conditioning system with touch control. The Tiguan consists of 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights along with a panoramic sunroof.



The Tiguan is offered with 6 airbags, front and rear disc brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), EDTC - Engine Drag Torque Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill descent Control, Auto Hold, 3 head-rest at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX x2 and driver alert system.

VW India has commenced bookings for the new Tiguan with customer deliveries beginning mid-January 2022 onwards. Test-drive of Tiguan starts on December 10.



With the Tiguan, Volkswagen is all set to renew the rivalry with the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson. Earlier in 2021, VW launched its 'gamechanger' SUV Taigun in India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma